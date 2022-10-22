GJA frowns against the Rambo-style arrest of Captain Smart

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has strongly condemned the Rambo-style arrest of Onua TV’s Godsbrain Smart aka Captain Smart by Operatives of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

The Association stated vehemently that since Captain Smart was not a fugitive, the NIB operatives could have used civil means to invite him for questioning.

In a press release issued and copied to NewsGhana, GJA says it acknowledges the mandate of the NIB as enshrined in the 1992 constitution but is appalled by the Rambo style deployed by the NIB to arrest Captain Smart, assuming without admitting that Captain Smart erred on the side of the law.

Stressing that, the arrest of Captain Smart sends worrying signals, especially, to international media watchers who still regard Ghana as a reference point for press freedom and democracy in Africa.

According to Association, it will also continue to affect the country’s World Press Freedom ranking, a ranking in which Ghana dipped massively and must, at this time be seen to be working hard to restore its place on the ranking.

“We must not, and dare not slide further but rise higher on the league table of free media systems on the continent and the world as a whole.

Repugnant actions such as the one exhibited by the NIB must stop as it exposes Ghana to international ridicule.

We need as a country, particularly state institutions to work to protect and safeguard the peace and the rights of Journalists in this country.”

As a matter of urgency, GJA, therefore, called on both local and international media partners, including the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ), and Rapporteur San Frontier (Reporters Without Borders), as well as the diplomatic community in Ghana, to condemn the arrests and actions taken by state institutions to intimidate or gag journalists in the country.

The GJA, also entreated all Journalists to be guided by the code of conduct and ethics of the practice and carry out their constitutional mandate as agents of development without fear or favour.

Background

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, NIB operatives stopped Captain Smart on his way home from work and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

But it will be recalled that the broadcaster has been in the news for comments he made recently, accusing the President, Nana Akufo-Addo of being complicit in illegal mining in Ghana.