GJA, HMA Embark on Health Walk Ahead of Ho Expo 2022

The Ho Municipal Assembly (HMA) in the Volta Region in collaboration with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and its partners has embarked on a Health Walk through the principal streets of Ho to create awareness of the Ho Expo 2022 event and also to promote a healthy lifestyle for the people in the Municipality.

The Health Walk which was led by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Divine Richard Komla Bosson took off at the GCB Market Branch near the RTC Park and ended at the Ho Jubilee Park where presentations were made by partners and exhibitors of the event.

The Ho Expo 2022 will be held on the theme, “Positioning the Oxygen City, Ho for Infrastructural Development and Tourism” from August 29 – September 11, 2022, at the Jubilee Park and will focus on tourism, real estate, agribusiness, and investment.

Mr Bosson told Newsghana in an interview that the Walk was also to deepen the working relationship with the media in promoting healthy and effective dissemination of information on the Expo and the activities of the Assembly at large.

He announced that the Expo was designed to tell the untold story of Ho in the areas of agribusiness, trade, health tourism, tourism and culture, and real estate among others.

He noted that the Municipality was endowed with tourism potentials that the public is not aware of such as the Takla Crocodile Pond, the Ancient War Cave at Klave, Gravesites of German Governors, and Vadzidzi Waterfalls at Kleppe among others.

He pointed out that proceeds and gains that would be realized out of the Expo will be used to construct the ‘500 Steps Oxygen City Project’ which is earmarked to take place at the “Galen Quito Mountain”, a historical mountain in the Municipality where one of the German Deputy Governors had his home.

Mr Bosson noted that there are so many government interventions and initiatives like the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) which must be localized in its implementation.

“In the days of old, there was something called School Farm where every school had a farm from preschool to secondary. So why can’t we have a similar thing so that schools can sell it to the government to be used to feed them, or to be used to cushion them when that of the government delays”, he recounted.

He reiterated that the Expo was bent on selling the Municipality to the local people and the international community to lure them to come and do business in the Municipality and cited the huge investment opportunities that exist in the real estate sector since it has a huge housing deficit due to education and business activities.

One of the registered exhibitors, Madam Martha Gato-Lagble of Theomella Ventures, a food production company that produces ‘shito’, Tom Brown, groundnut paste, and processed spices among others said the Expo was one of the things they were looking for in that the previous ones held yielded results.

Her expectation was not only to make sales but also to get exposure to other places beyond Ghana and assured patrons to expect quality and value for money products.

Madam Nyame Akpena Demawo of Volta Heritage, producers of Organic Farming Aid (OFA) products thanked the organizers for creating a platform for them to promote their businesses and give them more exposure.

She assured patrons of quality farm inputs that will boost their production and generate profits for them when utilizing the OFA products.

She, therefore, called on the public to patronize the Expo so that they can discover new products on the market and purchase them to promote local businesses and encourage them as well.