GJA invites President Akufo-Addo to grace Dinner Night

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Wednesday, December 21, attend the dinner night of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) as the Special Guest of Honour.

The event will take place at the forecourt of the Ghana International Press Centre.

“…All members of the GJA are to put their pens and microphones down on Wednesday night and come dine, wine and be fine at the Press Centre,” a statement signed by Mr Kofi Yeboah, the General Secretary, GJA, said.

The event is to: “promote solidarity and camaraderie among members of the inky fraternity after a hard year’s work.”

Upon assumption of office in June 2022, the National Executives of the GJA decided to decouple the Annual GJA Media Awards/ Dinner Night, with the Media Awards being organised separately from the Dinner Night, it said.

Other prominent personalities to grace the occassion include ministers of state, members of Parliament, members of the diplomatic corps and media partners, who would be treated to good music by the Ghana Police Band.

The GJA Media Awards was held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, this year, on November 12.