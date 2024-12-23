GJA Opens Accreditation for Media Coverage of President-elect Mahama’s Swearing-In Ceremony

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), under the mandate of the Ministry of Information, has announced the opening of applications for media houses, including foreign media, seeking accreditation to cover the swearing-in of President-elect John Dramani Mahama. The event is set to take place at the Independence Square in Accra on January 7, 2025.

In a press release issued on December 23, 2024, the GJA outlined the process for media houses to apply for accreditation. Interested organizations are required to submit the personal details of their staff, including their name, media house, and a standard passport-sized photograph, to the GJA Secretariat via WhatsApp at 020 836 6615.

The release, signed by General Secretary Kofi Yeboah, emphasized that the deadline for submitting applications is 5:00 PM on Thursday, December 26, 2024. Applications must be submitted in a Microsoft Word document, using Times New Roman font, size 12.

For further inquiries or assistance, media houses are directed to contact the GJA National Organizing Secretary, Dominic Hlordzi, who is coordinating the accreditation process, at 059 882 5581 or 020 836 6615.