The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has opened nominations for its national elections.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the exercise opens to members from Tuesday April 13, 2021 and closes on April 27, 2021 at 5:00pm.

It said positions to be contested for and filing fees were: National Executives; President, GHS 3,000;

Vice President, GHS 2000;

General Secretary, GHC 1000;Organizing Secretary,GHS 1000;

Treasurer,GHS 1000 and Public Affairs Officer,GHS 1000.

It said the Regional Executives were; Regional Chairperson,GHS 1000; and all other Regional Branch positions: GHS 800.

The statement said nomination forms could be obtained from the Association’s website: www.gjaghana.org and that

filing fees should be paid into the GJA’S Account at the National Investment Bank

(NIB), Osu Branch, Accra, Account Number: 1001100307001.

The Elections Committee is chaired by Mr Osei Kwadwo Adow Esq, other members include; Mr. Peter Agbeko Jnr, Ms Doris Kuwornu and Mr. Kwasi Kpodo.