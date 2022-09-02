GJA, PIAC to collaborate towards attainment of PRMA objectives

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) have rekindled their commitment to foster greater collaboration towards the attainment of the objectives of the Petroleum Revenue Management Act (PRMA).

This include monitoring and evaluating compliance with the Act by government and relevant institutions in the management and use of petroleum revenues and investments; providing space and platform for the public to debate on whether spending prospects and management and use of revenues conform to development priorities while providing independent assessment on the management and use of petroleum revenues to assist Parliament and the executive in the oversight and the performance of related functions.

These were highlighted when the National Executives of the GJA led by its President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, paid a courtesy call on the members of PIAC in Accra.

The meeting deliberated on ways to get Ghanaians informed about the management and use of petroleum revenues by actors in government and how to equip journalists with the relevant knowledge and information through capacity building trainings.

The appointment of a new member to the Committee to serve the interest of the GJA was also discussed.

Mr Dwumfour noted that consultations had been done widely and that the needed procedures would be followed to ensure that the nominee, Nana Kwaku Dei (Mr. Ransford Tetteh) was sworn-in as a member of PIAC.

The Chairman of PIAC, Prof. Kwame Adom-Frimpong, congratulated the newly elected GJA National Executive members and pledged that the Committee would work with the GJA to get its activities and periodic reports to the public.