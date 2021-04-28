The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr Affail Monney, has left Accra on Tuesday to join the global media fraternity in Windhoek, Namibia, to commemorate this year’s World Press Freedom Day (WPFD).

The WPFD conference will be opened on Wednesday, April 28, and ends on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, a statement signed by Mr Kofi Yeboah, General Secretary, GJA copied to the Ghana News Agency, said.

The event marks the 30th anniversary of the Windhoek Declaration under the auspices of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), which birthed the annual global event to celebrate the principles of press freedom around the globe.

The event is on the theme: “Thirty years after the Windhoek Declaration: Information as a public good.”

Mr Monney is attending the event as a representative of the Federation of African Journalists of, which the GJA is a member.

On Monday, May 3, the GJA President is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion on the “Challenges of media literacy in the face of misinformation and hate speech.”

The statement said at the national level, the GJA, in collaboration with UNESCO, would commemorate WPFD with a symposium and flag-raising ceremony at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra on Tuesday, May 4.

It said the event would be under the chairmanship of Mr Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, the Chairman of the National Media Commission, with Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, as Guest of Honour.

Other dignitaries to grace the occasion are: Ms Stephanie S. Sullivan, the US Ambassador to Ghana; Mr Abdourahamane Diallo, the UNESCO Country Director, Mr Charles Abani,the United Nations Resident Co-ordinator, and Ms Diana Acconcia, the Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation in Ghana.

Mr Monney is expected to return home on May 6, 2021, the statement said.