GJA Presidential hopeful to set-up insurance package for journalists

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, a Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Presidential hopeful, will set-up an insurance scheme for journalists to provide protection for them against any misfortune.

He noted that the insurance scheme would cover health, funeral, accidents and all the basic things that confront journalists as they must be protected, secured, and need to plan for a better future.

“We got three proposals from life insurance companies and vehicle insurance companies for consideration,” he stated at the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office and the Tema Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service Road Crashes Prevention Campaign platform.

The GNA Road Safety Campaign, which sought to create consistent and systematic weekly advocacy, is aimed at providing continuous education to stakeholders on the need to be cautious on the road and adhere to all road safety regulations.

Mr Dwumfour noted that the safety of our members cannot be left in the hands of media owners because there was no law binding them and therefore the association would facilitate acquisition of vehicles for individuals and media houses to and from program to avoid rush with its attendant consequences.

Speaking on the campaign to annex the leadership of the GJA, he noted that, the association must be able to capitalize on its social network to draw revenue and under his leadership, there would be appealing programmes rolled out to woo support from donor agencies and corporate partners in order to generate revenue for the Association.

Mr Dwumfour promised that a one million Retiree Fund would be established to cater for the welfare of retired journalists.

“So we are going to form a committee to compile a data base for retirees or meet the retirees and regularize the membership of those who were not even members of the Association,” he said.

Mr Dwumfour assured journalists of his unwavering commitment to bring a total transformation at the GJA and make it more attractive and beneficial to all journalists devoid of discrimination.

He intimated that there will be professional development of journalists, that is a deliberate effort to have monthly or quarterly training for journalists in specific areas in order to build on the capacity of journalists in their area of specialization.