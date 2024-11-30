Saturday, November 30, 2024
    GJA Secretary Warns Journalists Against Alcohol, Party Colors During Election Coverage

    By: Seth Opoku Agyemang

    Date:

    The Bono Regional Secretary of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr. Dennis Peprah, has advised media practitioners, particularly those assigned to cover the upcoming general elections, to avoid alcohol consumption during their duties.

    Speaking at a one-day sensitization workshop for journalists in Sunyani, Mr. Peprah, who also serves as the Bono Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency (GNA), acknowledged that alcohol might be a source of entertainment for some practitioners.

    However, he urged them to exercise discipline and refrain from drinking on election day, especially during voting and results collation.

    Mr. Peprah further cautioned journalists against wearing colors or accessories that could be associated with political parties.

    He stressed the importance of maintaining neutrality and professionalism to ensure balanced and credible reporting.

    The workshop forms part of efforts to prepare journalists for effective and unbiased coverage of the upcoming elections.

    Seth Opoku Agyemang
