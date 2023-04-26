GJA to commemorate World Press Freedom Day on May 3

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), will on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, join the rest of the world to commemorate this year’s World Press Freedom Day (WPFD).

World Press Freedom Day is a day set aside to remind governments across the world of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom, and a day of reflection among media professionals about issues of press freedom and professional ethics.

The 2023 celebration is themed: “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for all Other Human Rights.”

In statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said, the GJA would hold a public lecture on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

It said the public lecture would be delivered by Mr Justice Dennis Dominic Adjei, Justice of Court of Appeal, on the local theme “Freedom of Expression: A Driver for all Other Human Rights for Ghana’s Development.”

The public lecture would take place at the forecourt of the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra, at 2130 hours.

There would be a flag raising ceremony after the delivery of the lecture.

The ceremony would be chaired by Mrs Gifty Affenyi Dadzie, former President of the GJA and Member of the Council of State.

The statement said, all Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Media Partners, Media Practitioners, Media Trainers and Students are expected to attend the ceremony.

A book exhibition which is a major side attraction would be opened at 2000 hours ahead of the public lecture.

“The book exhibition would display books written by Ghanaian journalists and other authors on the media, and other topics that the public may be interested in acquiring.”

“Potential exhibitors must contact the General Secretary of the GJA on 024 427 5167 for further information,” the statement added.