The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will open a Book of Condolence at the Ghana International Press Centre (GIPC) in Accra on Monday, July 27, 2020, in memory of Dr Doris Yaa Dartey who died on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

The initiative by the GJA to honour the memory of Dr Dartey is in collaboration with the family of the late Communication Educator and Consultant.

A statement signed by Mr Kofi Yeboah, the General Secretary of the GJA and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, explained that the ceremony in memoriam will be held at the Gifty Affenyi-Dadzie Conference Hall of the GiPC to precede the formal opening of the Book of Condolence.

The National Executive of the GJA, Senior Editors and the inky fraternity in general, as well as representatives of media partners, are expected to attend the ceremony and sign the Book.

The late Dr Dartey worked in various capacities in the media industry in a career that spanned more than four decades, the statement said.

She was a lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Journalism before travelling abroad for further studies and living there for a long period of time.

On her return to Ghana, Dr Dartey served as a member and, subsequently, chairperson of the Board of the state-owned Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL).

She was also a member of the National Media Commission, serving as one of two representatives of the GJA on the Commission.

Dr Dartey practised journalism as a columnist in the ‘Weekly Spectator’ for almost a decade and also wrote many feature articles in other media outlets on a wide-range of issues of national importance.

In service to the GJA, Dr Dartey responded to the call to duty with alacrity and discharged her assignments with the utmost diligence, dedication, commitment and joy.

For almost a decade, she served as a member and, later, chairperson of the GJA Media Awards Committee, while discharging other invaluable services as consultant and facilitator at training programmes and other activities organised by the GJA.

“There is no doubt that the death of Dr Dartey is a big loss to the media fraternity in Ghana and the entire nation. The GJA will forever remember and cherish her for her good deeds towards the Association. While wishing her safe journey to meet her Maker, we wish to express our deepest condolence to the bereaved family,” the statement said.

