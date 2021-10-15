GJA-Volta opens book of condolence for late Mr Agamah

The Volta Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on Friday opened a Book of Condolence for the late Mr Gerald Agamah, a retired journalist of the Ghana News Agency.

The veteran journalist died on Monday, September 27, 2021 after a short illness.

Signing the book of condolence, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, said Mr Agamah was a great professional who had contributed his quota to the region and the country at large.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and asked the Lord’s protection for them at this difficult moment.

Mr Anthony Bells Kafui Kanyi, Chairman, GJA-Volta, said the late Agamah was someone who executed his duty with high level of professionalism and he (Kanyi) always consulted him on many issues.

Mr Bright Blewu, Former General Secretary of the GJA, said the late veteran journalist set the pace and shone the light for journalism, and was a symbol of journalism worthy of emulation.

He said Mr Agamah was relevant, full of lofty ideas and had done a lot for the inky fraternity.

Mr Maxwell Awumah, Volta Regional Manager, Ghana News Agency, wrote “you came to conquer journalism, in fact, you broke English language down to its lowest denominator, you did it with such a finesse.”

Togbe Anikpi III, Dufia of Ho-Heve, said the late Agamah was instrumental in the affairs of the community, especially as the community’s financial secretary and paid his dues to the country as a seasoned journalist during his time.

Lt. Col. Edward Sarpong Appiah, Commanding Officer, 66 Artillery Regiment, on behalf of the Regiment expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the GJA-Volta.

Mr Agamah served at the Aflao and head offices of the Ghana News Agency and was known for his multilingual prowess and love for beatification plants.

He was 73 and had two children.

Meanwhile the funeral rite is yet to be set to send him to the ancestors.