GJESHA Rejects GMO Commercialization

The Ghana Journalists for Environment, Science, Health and Agriculture (GJESHA) is calling for an immediate ban on the commercialization of 14 newly developed genetically modified (GM) products in Ghana.

The group urges the government to prioritize agroecological approaches that promote biodiversity, resilience, and equitable access to nutritious food for all citizens.

The recent approval granted by the Ghana National Biosafety Authority (NBA) for the commercialization of genetically modified (GM) products is of great concern to the group, which has members from various media houses across the country.

While proponents of GM technology argue its potential to increase yields and enhance food security, GJESHA firmly believes that this decision poses grave risks to our environment, public health, and agricultural sustainability.

The commercialization of GM products threatens the biodiversity of Ghana’s rich agricultural heritage. By introducing genetically engineered crops into our ecosystem, we risk the contamination of native plant species through cross-pollination, jeopardizing the delicate balance of our environment and the livelihoods of countless farmers who rely on traditional farming practices.

The long-term health impacts of consuming GM foods remain uncertain. Despite assurances from biotechnology companies, numerous studies have raised concerns about the potential allergenicity, toxicity, and unintended consequences of genetically modified crops. As journalists committed to upholding public welfare, we cannot ignore these legitimate concerns regarding the safety of GM products.

The approval of GM crops undermines the sovereignty of Ghana’s agricultural sector and perpetuates dependency on multinational corporations for seeds and inputs. Instead of investing in sustainable, locally adapted agricultural practices, this decision prioritizes the interests of biotech companies over the well-being of Ghanaian farmers and consumers.

GJESHA recognizes the importance of science and innovation in addressing the complex challenges facing our society. However, we believe that principles of precaution, transparency, and inclusivity should guide true progress.

The lack of robust public consultation and independent scientific scrutiny surrounding the approval process raises serious questions about its legitimacy and democratic accountability.

Additionally, we call upon our fellow journalists and civil society organizations to join us in raising awareness and advocating for evidence-based policies that safeguard our environment, health, and agricultural sovereignty.

As stewards of our nation’s future, we must stand together to ensure that Ghana’s agricultural policies serve the interests of its people and the planet, not the profits of multinational corporations.

Let us seize this moment to embrace a vision of agriculture that nourishes our communities, preserves our natural heritage, and empowers future generations to thrive.

Thank you,

PRINCE Kwame Tamakloe,

General Secretary,

GJESHA

+233541200851