GLA addresses information gaps in entrepreneurship

The Ghana Library Authority (GLA) has launched a programme dubbed: “Entrepreneurship Re-imagined” to provide the relevant resources to Ghanaians to overcome the entrepreneurial knowledge gap.

Mr Hayford Siaw, the Executive Director of the GLA, said most enterprises in the country were run by people with little or no knowledge of the business dynamics and the legal structures needed to ensure the success of their businesses.

He said this at a two-day entrepreneurial programme in Koforidua for about 300 people from the Eastern Region, which saw resource persons from the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Legal field taking the participants through the various business models.

Mr Siaw outlined the four fundamental modules that make up the Entrepreneurship Re-imagined programme: Basics of entrepreneurship; Comprehensive company plan formulation, Management inputs, and Support system and procedure.

Being empowered with those fundamentals, he said prospective business owners could establish their companies as legitimate entities, create moral tax-paying practises, and take advantage of some incentives in the ecosystem to boost their trade.

“The more knowledge you have, the more privileges you will have to do something for yourself. I therefore urge everyone to log on to www.library.gov.gh to find out what opportunities are available there,” he said.

Mr Siaw said the nationwide initiative was launched this year in accordance with the Authority’s goal of connecting Ghanaians to knowledge resources through static library programmes and mobile van services.

However, it had recently diversified its operations to connect Ghanaians through conversational leadership training workshops and digital technologies by registering them on open online course platforms, he added.

Mr John Andoh, the Koforidia Area Head of Enforcement, GRA, took participants through tax payers’ rights and obligations, tax offences and penalties, tax clearance certificates, mandates of GRA and the GRA Act 2009 (Act 971).

Mr Sarkodie Baffour Awuah, a Legal Practitioner and Entrepreneur, who spoke on the legalities of setting up businesses, advised entrepreneurs to move beyond the sole proprietorship type of business and form partnerships to enhance their activities.