GLA appeals for more library facilities in Bono East Region

Mrs Charlotte Nsia-Tabiri, the Bono East Regional Director of the Ghana Library Authority (GLA) has expressed concern about inadequate library facilities in the region.

He said libraries aided students in research work and improved pupils’ reading skills, hence the need for the region to put up more libraries.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Techiman, Mrs Nsia-Tabiri regretted that the region had only two libraries at Jema in the Kintampo North district and Techiman, the regional capital.

She said the two libraries were deplorable, lacking resources including reading books and research materials, saying the facilities needed urgent renovation and expansion.

Nonetheless, Mrs Nsia-Tabiri said the Authority had been able to secure more than 2,028 fiction and non-fiction books for children to help improve their vocabulary and reading abilities.

The GLA has procured a brand-new Isuzu pick up for the Techiman Office, she said, saying Vodafone Ghana had also promised to donate 10 desktop computers and accessories as well as printers, scanners, and a projector.

Mrs Nsia-Tabiri said the two libraries at Jema and Techiman registered 2,089 students in 2022, saying more than 61,912 people also patronized the facilities.