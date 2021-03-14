The Central Region Office of the Ghana Library Authority (GLA) has marked the World Book Day to celebrate Authors, Writers and the Art fraternity in the Central Region.

The day, marked on the theme; “Share a story”, is celebrated globally to encourage the act of reading and instill in young ones the culture of reading and learning.

As part of the celebration, the Regional Office of the GLA held a reading and story-telling competition for students of St. Monica’s Girls Primary School in Cape Coast to whip their interest in reading and in patronizing libraries.

Mr. Nana Kwame Appiah Kubi, Regional Director of the GLA said it was prudent for the young generation to adopt the habit of reading to help them to do comprehensive exercises and develop analytical abilities of the English language.

Again, he said it was vital to read because it helped recall information and stabilize emotions adding that his outfit was doing all in its power to get a larger section of the citizenry to understand the better use of the library.

The Regional Director announced that it had targeted institutions and would get them registered and supplied with books they would wish to read.

“We are doing this and many others to get all interested in reading and learning and to know anything about everything and everything about anything”.

“We have 21 district libraries in the region furnished and stocked with books to cater for the reading needs of the general populace and we encourage you to patronize them to your own advantage, which in turn would help shape your speaking and writing”, he added.

Throwing light on the Day, Mr. Patmos Andze-Yeful, Head of Children’s Library, said the day was established some 26 years ago to promote reading and literacy in the World.

He urged all and sundry to make reading a better part of them as it would help broaden their knowledge and assist in logical thinking adding that the Library was a better place to explore such opportunities.