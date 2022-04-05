Gladson Awako Delighted To Have Some Playing Minutes Against Medeama

Accra Hearts of Oak playmaker Gladson Awako is delighted to have had some playing minutes in their 1-0 win against Medeama in a match-week 23 encounter of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Awako who played more than 80 minutes of the game was adjudged the Man-of-the-Match, as Hearts secured all three points to temporarily move into the top four.

The former Olympics midfielder has in recent times struggled to get into the Hearts starting line-up especially after the acquisition of Sulley Ali Muntari, who has had a superb outing for the Phobians despite missing the last two matches.

Speaking in a post-match interview after their win, the former Under-20 star, expressed joy for finally getting back into the starting line-up which according to him demonstrates the quality the team possesses.

“My performance today was not bad, and I am happy to have gotten some minutes and as you can see we have a lot of quality in the team.

“The coaches know what is best for the team and if you don’t get the start, you just have to support the team from behind,” he said.

On the match, Awako said, “It was a difficult game because we all know Medeama is not a bad side considering the experienced players they have. They tried to hold us in the first half and in the second half, but we took our chance and dominated afterwards.

Hearts would travel to Kumasi to face the Porcupine Warriors next week as they look to close the gap on the rivals who play against King Faisal tomorrow at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.