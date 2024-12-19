Gladson Awako Reveals Political Tensions Behind Accra Hearts of Oak Exit

Ghanaian footballer Gladson Awako has opened up about the reasons behind his departure from Accra Hearts of Oak, citing political dynamics within the club.

According to Awako, the club’s leadership believed he was gaining too much influence, which ultimately led to his exit.

In an interview with Asempa FM in Accra, Awako explained that the coach had entrusted him with significant leadership roles, which he believes caused unease among certain figures within the club’s political faction. “Hearts of Oak and Olympics are two different clubs. One is political, and the other is not,” Awako noted.

He continued, “It got to a time when they thought I was becoming too powerful, so they had to get rid of me, but there was no problem with me.” The footballer explained that the added responsibility and influence he gained from the coach were seen as a threat by some individuals, leading to his eventual departure from the club.