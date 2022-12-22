Gladson Awako signs one-year contract extension with Hearts

Gladson Awako has penned a one-year contract extension with Accra Hearts of Oak till 2024.

The contract extension has an option to further extend his stay with the Accra-based club.

The Black Galaxies Captain has been on fine form in the 2021/22 season which necessitated an extension to continue playing for the Phobians.

The player is currently in the national team camp with the Black Galaxies as they prepare for the Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) tournament in early January in Algeria. He captained the Black Galaxies to qualify for next year’s Tournament at the expense of archrivals, Nigeria.

The skilful midfielder joined Hearts from Accra Great Olympics two seasons ago.