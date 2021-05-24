Lady Strikers forward, Gladys Amfobea has been named as the NASCO Player of the Month for April.

She performed commendably by featuring in all four matches in April by scoring 5 goals and winning two NASCO player of the match awards.

Gladys was nominated alongside Sandra Owusu Ansah of Supreme Ladies, Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Beatrice Sesu of Police Ladies.

The player of the month would walk away with a 32-inch Nasco TV set from our partners Nasco Electronics.

