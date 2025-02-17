GLD Shines as Ghana Stock Exchange Hits Record High of GH¢119.88 Billion

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) wrapped up the week ending February 14, 2025, on a high note, with market capitalization surging to GH¢119.88 billion, up from GH¢118.34 billion at the start of the week.

This GH¢1.54 billion increase underscored a bullish trend, further reflected in the GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI), which climbed from 5,267.19 to 5,351.34, signaling robust investor confidence.

Leading the charge was GLD, a standout performer in the precious metals sector, which recorded a cumulative price gain of GH¢11.16 over the week. On Monday, GLD jumped by GH¢5.16 to close at GH¢433.00, followed by another GH¢6.00 increase on Wednesday, pushing its price to GH¢432.40. This stellar performance made GLD the week’s top gainer, drawing significant investor attention and solidifying its position as a market favorite.

Other stocks also posted modest gains, contributing to the overall positive sentiment. SCB rose by GH¢2.01 on Monday, closing at GH¢25.01, while ETI added GH¢0.03 on Wednesday to reach GH¢0.47. SIC and MTNGH saw incremental increases of GH¢0.02 and GH¢0.01, respectively, while GCB edged up by GH¢0.01 on Friday to close at GH¢6.44.

Trading activity mirrored the upbeat mood, with Friday recording the highest trading volume of 600,391 shares, a sharp rise from Monday’s 449,226 shares. This spike in activity highlighted growing investor enthusiasm, as more participants poured funds into the market. Total trading volumes for the week stood at 449,226 shares on Monday, 166,172 on Tuesday, 139,005 on Wednesday, 130,990 on Thursday, and 600,391 on Friday.

In contrast, the Financial Stock Index remained relatively stable, holding steady at 2,527.84 from Monday through Wednesday before inching up to 2,553.80 on Thursday and 2,567.22 on Friday. This muted movement suggests that while financial stocks remained actively traded, their price fluctuations were less dramatic compared to sectors like commodities and telecoms, which experienced more volatility.

The week’s performance underscores the GSE’s resilience and growing appeal to investors. However, the spotlight remains firmly on GLD, whose remarkable gains have set a high bar for other stocks. As the market continues to evolve, analysts will be watching closely to see if this momentum can be sustained, particularly in the face of broader economic challenges.

For now, the GSE’s record-breaking week serves as a testament to the potential of Ghana’s capital markets, offering a glimmer of optimism for investors and businesses alike.