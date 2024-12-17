Glenn Samm Criticizes Ghana Police Service for Actions During Protest Arrests

Glenn Samm, one of the protesters arrested earlier this year during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrations, has sharply criticized the Ghana Police Service for its handling of the protest, suggesting the force should reconsider its motto, “Service with Integrity,” in light of its actions during the incident.

In an interview on TV3’s The Day Show with Bella Mundi, Samm, who was detained during a protest against the government’s handling of illegal mining (galamsey), expressed dissatisfaction with how he and fellow protesters were treated while in police custody. He claimed that the police’s actions were inconsistent with their stated commitment to integrity.

“Their actions don’t reflect their motto,” Samm said. “They should rethink that motto, because what we experienced was far from service with integrity.” He also called for a change in leadership, urging for the appointment of a new Inspector General of Police (IGP), suggesting that the current leadership, under IGP Akuffo-Dampare, was allowing the police force to “blindly follow orders,” even when it went against their better judgment.

The criticism follows the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests, which took place at the 37 Military Roundabout in Accra, and focused on the government’s failure to address illegal mining and broader economic mismanagement. Tensions escalated on the second day of the protest, leading to clashes between demonstrators and the police.

As a result of the unrest, Samm and other protesters were arrested and later remanded in custody by the Accra Circuit Court. They faced several charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime, unlawful assembly, causing unlawful damage, offensive conduct, breach of public peace, and assaulting public officers.