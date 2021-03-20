The Oscars® show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh announced today that veteran director Glenn Weiss will return to direct the 93rd Oscars.

The Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

“Our plan is that this year’s Oscars will look like a movie, not a television show, and Glenn has embraced this approach and come up with ideas of his own on how to achieve this. We’re thrilled to have him as part of the brain trust,” said Collins, Sher and Soderbergh.

Weiss has directed numerous live televised events, including five previous Oscars shows, for which he won two Primetime Emmys®, and 19 Tony Awards® shows, which earned him three directing Primetime Emmys. Weiss’s additional directing credits include this year’s multi-network Inaugural Night special “Celebrating America,” “The Democratic National Convention,” “The Kennedy Center Honors,” “Billboard Music Awards,” “BET Awards,” “Peter Pan Live!,” “Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” “Primetime Emmy® Awards,” “Live from Lincoln Center,” “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular,” “Garth Brooks, Live from Las Vegas” and the “American Music Awards.”

The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.