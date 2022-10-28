GlennSamm wins fashion influencer at Pulse Influencer Award 2022

Ghana’s prolific visual storyteller and walking artist, Samuel Glenn Semakor widely known in show business as GlennSamm has been crowned Fashion Influencer of the Year at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2022.

The Pulse Influencer Awards aimed at engaging the influencer communities, highlighting the most consistent and impactful creators, and ultimately helped to strengthen the growth of digital media across Africa.

This year’s eventful and full-packed edition dubbed “Afro Excellence: Celebrating Culture and Creativity” acknowledged all pulse markets in Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, and Ghana was held in Accra.

GlennSamm, who is also an outstanding model beats renowned media personalities and influencers such as Elikem Kumordzie,Berla Mundi, Nanaakua Addo, Empress Jamila, Zynnel Zuh, Ekow, Mclean, Eny Gh,Hajia4real and Cookie Tee to be crowned the laureate of the Fashion Influencer of the Year Category.

In an interview with the media, the Fashion Influencer of the Year expressed his excitement over the new feet he has clocked and the fact that his work has been recognized.

“I was so honored when l got nominated. And now winning the Fashion Influencer of the Year is big. It was a dream come through. I am just glad that my craft has been recognized by notable media.”

According to GlennSamm, winning such a prestigious award meant a lot to his brand.

“This is a different side of fashion I choose to represent. But because of how weird it is, breaking through the fashion and art industry hasn’t been easy. So to be recognized by such a big media platform, it’s a big win,” he said.

GlennSamm, who was also featured by Vogue Magazine and BBC Africa, believes that working hard, putting out more works, and encouraging people to understand his fashion as art is his profound desire.

He called for support and collaboration in order to put out more great works.

“I have been planning an art exhibition and with this big win, I think Pulse Gh should partner me as I launch my Street Art Festival.”

The Star Model, who has organised art installations at events such as Chalewote street art festival, Detty Rave, AFROCHELLA among others said fashion is art.

He stated that, in fashion, uniqueness stands out and one’s fashion sense must communicate and be understood even though it wouldn’t make enough sense to many.

He mentioned that art is timeless and urged stakeholders in the art industry to take a second look at the other coin of fashion as art by fast-tracking policies to harness it lucratively.

Other awardees at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards includes;

Health and Fitness Influencer – Dr. Louisa Setekla

Beauty and Lifestyle Influencer – Cookie

Travel and Leisure Influencer – Wakawaka Doctor

Food Influencer – Menscook

Tech Influencer – John Bunya Nyuiemedi Klutse

Media Influencer – GHhyper

Podcast Influencer – Sex and Sanity

Most Influential Actor/Actress – Nana Ama McBrown

Music Influencer – Amaarae

Sports Influencer – Owuraku Ampofo

Arts Influencer – Aewura Art

Business Influencer – Osei Kwame Despite

Photography Influencer – Jema Photography

Positive Impact Influencer – Dzigbordi Kwaku

Comedy Influencer – Made In Ghana

LinkedIn Influencer – Themmy Wryt

Facebook Influencer – Stan Belove

Instagram Influencer – Soafrican

Community Influencer – FTFGhana

Youtube Influencer – Sweet Adjeley

Dance Influencer – Endurancegrand

Twitter Influencer – Kalyjayy

Tiktok Influencer – Emma Ifeanyi