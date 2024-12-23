Glico General Donates To Tema General Hospital

Source: Augustine Mawutor Egbenya

Glico General donated medical equipment to the Tema General Hospital to enhance and save people’s lives.

The Managing Director of Glico General, Mr. Andrew Acheampong, led a delegation to donate medical equipment to the Tema General Hospital and paid medical bills for 20 patients.

The items include 5 suction machines. He also promised to support the hospital in finishing works on the uncompleted wards in and around its premises.

Mr. Andrew Acheampong said he and his team had been to Akropong School for the Blind, and Tema General Hospital, and would visit the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) located in Kumasi, the Regional Capital of Ashanti Region.

Glico General held its sales and marketing month from September to October to appreciate customers for their unwavering support.

He advised the public to sign up for Glico’s various insurance packages for a better future.

The Director of Tema General Hospital, Dr Richard Anthony, expressed his joy at how the Glico General came to put smiles on the faces of some patients and support the hospital with suction machines and infrastructure. He also thanked Glico General for offering unflinching maintenance support to some hospital theatres.

He appealed for theatre expansion to provide rapid response, and advance care, especially to accident victims, and lessen the burden on the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, considering the Tema General Hospital’s proximity to the Accra-Tema Motorway – an accident-prone stretch.

A beneficiary showed appreciation to the Glico General for paying the medical bills of his 8-year-old son who was knocked down by a runaway motorbike at the Afariwa – Afienya road. He again appealed to individuals and corporate organisations to support the needy.