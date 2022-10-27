Glico gives Ghc50,000 insurance package towards Ghana’s World Cup campaign 

Glico Group, one of the leading insurance companies in Ghana has supported the senior national team of Ghana, BlackStars with Ghc50,000 and an insurance package worth Ghc10million towards Ghana’s FIFA World Cup campaign in Doha, Qatar.

The Ghc10million is under the Glico Sportsman Insurance which would cater for the team’s personal accident, injuries, and related medical expenses during the World Cup, whiles the Ghc50,000 cash donation would be used to support the team’s preparations to Qatar in November.

Speaking at the short presentation, the Managing Director of Glico Group, Mr Andrew Acheampong-Kyei shared his excitement on coming on board to support Black Stars as they prepare to go to the World Cup.

According to him, Glico was committed to rally behind the team to fight for the World Cup trophy.

He stated that the only way they could support the Black Stars to provide the team with an insurance policy to propel the players to go all out in the tourney.

He expressed his confidence in the team, saying the Black Stars would make Ghana proud and wished them the very best as they prepare to represent Ghana at the Mundial.

Mr Evans Opoku Bobie, the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports thanked Glico Ghana for coming on board to support the national team.

He said the Ghc50,000 cash donation would be put to good use in support of the team.

He called on corporate entities to come on board to support the Black Stars to achieve success at the World Cup.

Ghana is paired in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.