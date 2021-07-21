Glico Insurance supports Hasaacas Ladies with 150,000 insurance package

Glico Insurance, an insurance company has supported Women’s Premier League club, Hasaacas Ladies FC with an Insurance package worth GHc150,000 as the team embarks on the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Women’s Champions league zonal qualifiers.

Hasaacas Ladies would l be playing in the CAF Women’s Champions league zonal qualifiers in Cote D’ Ivoire this month and as part of Glico’s Corporate Social Responsibility, presented an insurance package to cover the 30-team contingent that would travel to the neighbouring country. This covers eventualities including injury, and death.

Glico also presented an undisclosed amount of money to the team to aid in their preparations towards the maiden competition.

Ms. Kukua Apprey, the Acting Group Head, Corporate Affairs and Marketing urged the team to make Ghana proud and also qualify for the main tourney scheduled for November in Egypt this year.

She said, the partnership with the team would be a long-standing relationship and would support Hasaacas Ladies to achieve the ultimate in Cote D’ Ivoire.

Madam Evelyn Nsiah Asare, the Chief Executive Officer of Hasaacas Ladies expressed gratitude to Glico and assured the team would go all out to make the country proud.

She praised CAF for introducing the Women’s Championship League saying, “this is a good initiative and it is a step in the right direction”.

Ms. Nsiah Asare called on other corporate entities to come on board to support the team.

Two players of the team, Milot Abena Pokuaa and Pepertual Agyekum assured to do their best as a team to achieve success at the tourney.