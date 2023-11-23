Glid Otanga set to thrill Accra Hearts of Oak fans in Ghana Premier League

Accra Hearts of Oak’s Congolese midfielder Glid Otanga delivered an impressive performance during his side’s 2-1 win over Accra Lions in a matchday 11 encounter of the betPawa Ghana Premier League.

Despite not getting on the scoresheet, Otanga’s contribution to the team was positive as he curtailed the attacks of the opponents with countless tackles.

The hardworking midfielder suffered a minor injury setback during their previous encounter against Legon Cities, but he was able to pass a late fitness test and featured against Accra Lions.

Otanga’s hard work on the field of play this season has earned him back-to-back Man of the Match accolades.

He is one of the most skilled and talented midfielders in the BetPawa Premier League and is very highly rated in the league.

Otanga is expected to feature for Hearts of Oak in their next game against Berekum Chelsea at Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

By Elizabeth Alhassan Gyamfi