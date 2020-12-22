In the season of Christmas, Glo Mobile has urged Christians all over Ghana to show love to their friends, family and others as is exemplified by the birth of Jesus Christ.

In its message of Christmas felicitations, the company charged them to imbibe the real significance of Christmas which is the celebration of the love of God for mankind, demonstrated through the birth of Jesus Christ.

The telecommunications operator advised them to copy and make use of the ennobling values of love, humility, kindness, righteous living and fruits of the spirit which would guarantee eternal life as promised by Jesus Christ.

Glo reminded Christians of the injunction of the Holy Book which admonished followers of Christ to show compassion to others. The company called on all to allow the birth of the Prince of Peace to engender tranquility in the society through good neighbourliness and selflessness. The statement reminded Christians that sharing is a cardinal principle of Christianity.

“Christmas is the celebration of advent of Jesus Christ which symbolized the spectacular glory of God’s love. It is a celebration of hope, humility, faith and love. As we celebrate Christmas, let us prepare for His second coming in our acts and looking out for our neighbours”, the company stated.

The telecom operator assured Nigerians of stress-free voice and data services during and after the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The season also affords subscribers the opportunity to reach out and spread love to friends and family in Nigeria and in several other countries with incredibly lower call rates. For calls to Nigeria, Glo has Nigeria Pack, which allow subscribers to call Nigeria for 4 minutes at GHc2. Also available is a GHc5 pack which delivers 11 minutes and GHc10 pack with 22 minutes of calls to any network in Nigeria.

For those with friends, family and loved ones in the US, UK (fixed), Canada, India, China, Ireland, Singapore, Puerto Rico, Iceland, Brunei, they can also call in this festive season through any of Glo IDD packs. A GHc1 pack gives 12 minutes calls to any of the listed destinations, while a GHc2 pack gives 22 minutes. A GHc10 pack gives 125 minutes of calls to the subscriber.

The statement enjoined subscribers to take advantage of these offers in this season by simply dialling *555# to purchase any pack of choice.