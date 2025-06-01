Glo Nigeria’s Market Share Hits Record Low Amid Service Failures

Glo Nigeria’s market share fell to an all-time low of 11.9% in April 2025, losing 108,393 subscribers in one month amid persistent network outages and governance crises, according to Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) data.

The operator now serves 20.6 million subscribers, down from a reported 60 million in early 2024 before NCC’s revised active-line definitions exposed a 69% subscriber base correction.

This decline contrasts sharply with Glo’s early innovation legacy, where it pioneered per-second billing and free SIM distribution. Recent operational failures include 45 major network outages between January and May 2025—second only to 9mobile—tracked by NCC’s Uptime platform. Incidents like an eight-hour service disruption from equipment theft across five states and a four-day fibre cut in Adamawa highlight systemic vulnerabilities. MTN Nigeria resolved comparable outages within 1–3 hours, while Glo’s sluggish responses fueled customer defections; 1,233 users ported out in April alone.

Governance instability compounds these challenges. Founder Mike Adenuga’s tight control led to regulatory clashes, culminating in CEO Ahmad Farroukh’s resignation after one month in late 2024 due to operational autonomy disputes. “Glo’s problem is corporate governance, not subscriber scarcity,” said Swift Telephone Network CEO Wole Adetuyi. The NCC’s audit further revealed SIM registration and data protection lapses.

With MTN and Airtel now commanding 86% combined market share, industry analysts warn of duopoly risks threatening price competition and rural access. Glo’s trajectory underscores Nigeria’s broader infrastructure fragility, where fibre cuts and power instability test operator resilience. Without urgent governance reforms and infrastructure investment, Glo risks further erosion in a sector where reliability defines survival.