Glo turns to business outsourcing after Ghana exit

Nigeria telco Globacom, has introduced a strategic business solution that enables companies and businesses to outsource some of their non-core operations and focus on their core competencies.

The service is designed to help businesses improve efficiency, cut cost, and enhance customer experiences.

This is coming just about a month after Glo shutdown its network in Ghana and laid off some 79 workers under very questionable circumstances.

The Glo Outsource Pro enables companies to delegate specific operational activities, such as customer support, finance and accounting, IT services, human resources, and supply chain management to Globacom which leverages its expertise, technology, and economies of scale to optimise processes and deliver high-quality results that will impact positively on their operations, Globacom explained in a statement.

The offering is designed to “help companies maximise cost-effectiveness, boost productivity, and improve effectiveness in the marketplace by helping them look after some non-core sections of their business so they can focus on their core activities.”

Besides the benefits of efficiency and cost reduction, Glo Outsource Pro also promotes technology upgrades, competitive advantage, and improved effectiveness in the marketplace.

With Glo Outsource Pro, organisations can contract out their inbound and outbound call centre activities, inbound technical helpdesk, social media management, data mining for planning purposes, and general back office support. “It will also help them in the areas of teleprospecting, customer campaigns/onboarding, retention campaigns, collections, sales campaigns, etc”, Globacom said.

It noted that the offering is mostly suited for large and medium corporate businesses in banking, energy, oil and gas, FMCG, manufacturing, distribution, utility, internet service providers (ISPs), logistics companies, MSME, etc.

The new business management proposition “positions Glo as the ultimate value and innovative solutions provider for businesses of all classes. It will unlock the full potentials of businesses that sign on for it, driving cost savings, operational excellence, and unmatched customer experiences,” the statement added.