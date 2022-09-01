Global 5G mobile connections to top 1.3 billion in 2022

Global 5G mobile connections are forecast to surpass 1.3 billion in 2022, up from 540 million at end-2021, according to the latest Omdia research.

Per the report, China led the way with 357 million 5G subscribers in 2021, followed by the US with 72 million, Japan with 23 million, South Korea with 20 million, the UK in 5th place with over 9 million subscribers.

Omdia expects more 5G subscriptions to be added in 2022 than the last three years since 5G was launched in 2019; with 5G accounting for almost 60 percent of worldwide mobile service revenue in 2026, from 40 percent of subscriptions by volume (or 4.8 billion).

Annual 5G mobile service revenues will reach US$540.01 billion by 2026, to account for 60 percent of expected global mobile revenues (USD 911.61 billion).