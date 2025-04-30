Global Air Cargo Demand Hits Historic High in March as African Volumes Decline Sharply

Global air cargo demand rose by 4.4% year-on-year in March 2025, reaching a historic peak for the month, according to data released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

This growth contrasts sharply with a 13.4% decline in Africa, the weakest regional performance, as capacity expansions outpaced dwindling demand on the continent.

The surge in global volumes was driven by strong performances in Asia-Pacific and North America, which saw demand growth of 9.6% and 9.5%, respectively. IATA attributed the uptick partly to businesses front-loading shipments ahead of anticipated U.S. tariff hikes, set to take effect in early April. Lower jet fuel prices, down 17.3% year-on-year, also provided temporary relief to carriers.

African airlines faced a challenging month, with cargo demand plummeting 13.4% despite a 10.5% increase in capacity. The region’s cargo load factor—a measure of how efficiently aircraft space is utilized—fell 10.4 percentage points to 37.1%, the lowest globally. Analysts link this slump to weaker intra-African trade and reduced shipments on key routes like Africa-Asia, which saw a 40.2% year-on-year decline.

“March’s strong volumes may reflect efforts to bypass upcoming trade disruptions, but prolonged uncertainty could dampen confidence in supply chains,” said IATA Director General Willie Walsh. He urged policymakers to resolve trade tensions through “reliable agreements” to sustain growth.

Globally, capacity grew 4.3%, with international operations expanding 6.1%. The Asia-North America trade lane, accounting for 24.4% of industry cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs), rebounded with 7.3% growth after a February dip. Europe-North America routes also rose 8.5%, marking 14 consecutive months of expansion.

In contrast, Middle Eastern carriers reported a 3.2% demand drop, likely due to comparisons with early 2024’s Red Sea shipping disruptions, which had temporarily boosted air cargo volumes. Latin America maintained moderate growth at 5.8%, while Europe’s demand inched up 4.5%.

The data underscores uneven recovery in air freight markets, with Africa’s struggles highlighting broader infrastructural and economic hurdles. As global industrial output and trade volumes grow, the sector’s resilience will depend on stabilizing fuel costs and navigating geopolitical trade policies. For African carriers, addressing capacity mismatches and revitalizing key trade corridors may be critical to reversing the downward trend.