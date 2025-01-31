Global Air Cargo Demand Soars to Record Highs in 2024, IATA Reports

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced robust growth in global air cargo markets for 2024, with demand surging to unprecedented levels despite economic headwinds.

Full-year data revealed a 11.3% increase in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK) compared to 2023, surpassing the previous record set in 2021. December 2024 capped the year with a 6.1% year-on-year demand rise, underscoring the sector’s resilience amid fluctuating trade dynamics and geopolitical tensions.

2024 Performance

Demand and Capacity : Global air cargo capacity grew by 7.4% in 2024, driven by a rebound in passenger flights and dedicated freighter operations. However, demand outpaced capacity expansion, particularly on international routes, which saw a 12.2% CTK increase.

: Global air cargo capacity grew by 7.4% in 2024, driven by a rebound in passenger flights and dedicated freighter operations. However, demand outpaced capacity expansion, particularly on international routes, which saw a 12.2% CTK increase. Yields and Profitability : Average yields softened slightly, down 1.6% from 2023, but remained 39% higher than pre-pandemic 2019 levels. December yields spiked 6.6% year-on-year, reflecting tight capacity on key trade lanes and sustained e-commerce demand.

: Average yields softened slightly, down 1.6% from 2023, but remained 39% higher than pre-pandemic 2019 levels. December yields spiked 6.6% year-on-year, reflecting tight capacity on key trade lanes and sustained e-commerce demand. E-Commerce and Shipping Shifts: Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, attributed the sector’s success to “explosive e-commerce growth” and disruptions in ocean shipping, which diverted freight to air cargo. Airspace restrictions, particularly on Asia-Europe routes, further tightened capacity, propping up yields.

Regional Performance

Asia-Pacific : Dominated growth with a 14.5% annual CTK surge, buoyed by manufacturing rebounds and cross-border e-commerce. December demand rose 8.4%.

: Dominated growth with a 14.5% annual CTK surge, buoyed by manufacturing rebounds and cross-border e-commerce. December demand rose 8.4%. North America : Posted the weakest annual growth at 6.6%, though December saw a 5.3% uptick amid holiday shipping peaks.

: Posted the weakest annual growth at 6.6%, though December saw a 5.3% uptick amid holiday shipping peaks. Latin America : Achieved the strongest December performance, with demand jumping 10.9%, driven by perishables and regional trade.

: Achieved the strongest December performance, with demand jumping 10.9%, driven by perishables and regional trade. Africa: Struggled with a -0.9% December decline, marking the only region in negative territory, despite a 8.5% annual increase.

Trade Lanes

Critical corridors thrived:

Asia-North America : Grew 8% annually, fueled by 14 straight months of e-commerce demand.

: Grew 8% annually, fueled by 14 straight months of e-commerce demand. Europe-Asia : Surged 10.3%, with 22 consecutive months of growth.

: Surged 10.3%, with 22 consecutive months of growth. Africa-Asia: Declined -4%, reflecting broader economic challenges in African markets.

While 2024’s growth was buoyed by a 3.6% expansion in global trade, concerns loom for 2025. Manufacturing PMIs in December slipped below the growth threshold (49.2), signaling softening production. Inflationary pressures persisted, with U.S. CPI rising to 2.9% and EU inflation at 2.7%, while China’s consumer inflation stagnated at 0.1%, highlighting economic fragility.

Walsh warned of risks ahead, including potential U.S. tariff policies under a new Trump administration, which could “inflate costs and stifle trade.” IATA forecasts 2025 demand growth to moderate to 5.8%, aligning with historical trends but contingent on stable oil prices and geopolitical conditions.

The air cargo sector faces a pivotal year. While e-commerce and supply chain diversification remain tailwinds, adapting to evolving regulations—such as AI, blockchain, and sustainability mandates—will test industry agility. “Airlines must innovate to maintain profitability amid shifting trade patterns,” Walsh emphasized.

As 2025 unfolds, the industry’s ability to navigate inflation, trade policy shifts, and capacity management will determine whether it can sustain the record-breaking momentum of 2024. For now, air cargo’s role as a linchpin of global trade remains undisputed.