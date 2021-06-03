Leaders at the upcoming G7 summit can help revive global air travel by developing data-based plans that rely on coronavirus vaccines and testing instead of quarantine rules imposed on travelers by many nations, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

“We call on the G7 governments meeting later this month to agree on the use of data to safely plan and coordinate the return of the freedom to travel which is so important to people, livelihoods and businesses,” IATA’s Director General Willie Walsh said in a press release.

Evidence continues to show that vaccination protects travelers from serious illness and death, and carries a low risk of introducing the virus into destination countries, the release said.

The release cited multiple studies in the United States and Europe showing little likelihood of a vaccinated person transmitting the coronavirus disease and minimal additional benefit from a seven-day quarantine period required of international travelers by many nations.

In addition, data collected during the past year also demonstrates that COVID-19 testing of travelers, even those who are unvaccinated, can reduce infection risk to a minimum, the release said.

In a recent report, IATA predicted that global air travel would recover to 52 percent of pre-pandemic levels this year.