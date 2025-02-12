Global Appeal for US$81 Million to Save Migrants in Africa and Yemen

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is joining forces with 45 humanitarian and development partners in an urgent appeal for USD 81 million to deliver lifesaving aid to over one million migrants and the communities that shelter them across Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, Tanzania, Kenya, and Yemen.

This funding request, part of the Migrant Response Plan for the Horn of Africa to Yemen and Southern Africa coordinated by IOM, comes at a time when hundreds of thousands of people, driven by poverty, economic instability, violence, and increasingly severe climate shocks, are risking dangerous journeys in search of work and safety.

Every year, countless migrants, many fleeing dire circumstances in Ethiopia and Somalia, embark on perilous irregular journeys in the hope of reaching Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia via Djibouti and Yemen. Meanwhile, another significant route sees migrants venturing through Kenya and Tanzania toward South Africa. For many, these journeys are not a matter of choice but a desperate bid for survival, underscoring the profound human cost of a global crisis that touches on issues of dignity, security, and human rights.

Amy Pope, IOM’s Director General, warned that without immediate intervention, the ongoing peril faced by these migrants will only intensify, deepening human suffering and straining the fragile support systems of host communities. Her remarks echo a growing sense of urgency among international agencies and local partners alike, who stress that the current level of underfunding—80 percent below last year’s USD 112 million appeal—leaves millions at risk.

The report on the situation paints a grim picture. Migrants face life-threatening conditions along the Eastern and Southern routes, including starvation and dehydration, while the vulnerability of women and children is particularly pronounced. According to IOM data, children comprise 10 percent of these dangerous movements, and women and girls are disproportionately exposed to the risks of sexual and gender-based violence. The toll is devastating, with at least 559 recorded deaths along these routes in 2024, and many more likely unreported.

Humanitarian organizations and local advocates argue that the migrant crisis in this region is not only a symptom of immediate distress but also a reflection of long-standing structural challenges. Dr. Abera Adeba, Executive Director of Agar Ethiopia Charitable Society, stressed that migration must become a choice rather than a necessity—a sentiment echoed by UNICEF’s Alison Parker, who highlighted that children on the move are three times more likely than adults to suffer violence and exploitation. Mutuku Nguli of the Counter Human Trafficking Trust East Africa added that the deterioration of economic conditions and regional instability have further weakened community support systems, exacerbating the risks associated with irregular migration.

The current appeal underlines the dual challenge of addressing immediate humanitarian needs while also tackling the underlying causes of displacement. Support for food, shelter, medical care, water, and sanitation is urgently required, but so is a concerted effort to build resilient protection systems and stimulate long-term development in affected regions. As international donors, governments, and civil society mobilize their resources, the hope is that a more coordinated and robust response will stem the tide of human suffering and pave the way for sustainable solutions.

In a world where migration is increasingly shaped by crises rather than opportunity, the call for $81 million represents a critical investment in human lives and a necessary step towards restoring dignity and security for some of the most vulnerable populations in the Horn of Africa and beyond.