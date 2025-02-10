Global Cashew Industry Gears Up for 19th ACA Conference in Tanzania

Over 400 cashew industry stakeholders from more than 33 countries will converge in Dar es Salaam this November for the 19th African Cashew Alliance (ACA) Annual Cashew Conference and Expo.

Scheduled for November 18-22, 2025, the event marks Tanzania’s third time hosting the conference—a nod to the nation’s deepening influence in the cashew sector.

This year’s conference, themed “Unlocking Cashew Investment Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Growth,” signals a shift from traditional raw cashew nut production toward developing a more sustainable industry model. The gathering aims to spotlight strategic investments in research, human capacity development, policy directives, technological innovations, traceability, and food safety—critical elements that industry leaders believe will drive future growth and stability.

Ernest Mintah, Managing Director of the ACA, emphasized the significance of the event during a recent launch in Accra, remarking that the conference “returns to the roots of the African cashew industry.” He pointed out that Africa’s cashew trade now supports countless households and generates millions of dollars in revenue. Mintah’s comments also highlighted Tanzania’s early and robust investments in cashew cultivation, which have helped transform the commodity into a formidable economic force.

Collaboration is a cornerstone of this year’s event. The conference is organized in partnership with key Tanzanian institutions, including the Ministry of Agriculture, the Cashew Nuts Board of Tanzania, and the Tanzania Association of Cashew Processors. This local effort is bolstered by international support from the European Union, the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States, and the GIZ/MOVE Project. Together, these partnerships promise a dynamic dialogue that bridges local challenges with global perspectives.

Attendees can expect a robust program featuring presentations, thematic forum discussions, workshops, and information sessions led by seasoned experts and industry veterans. Business-to-business meetings will offer a platform for forging new partnerships, while an expansive exhibition will showcase the latest in cashew products, innovations, and processing technologies. This multi-pronged approach not only addresses current sustainability issues but also sets the stage for transformative investments in the industry.

Over its 18-year history, the ACA Annual Cashew Conference and Expo has evolved into a pivotal forum for industry stakeholders worldwide. It provides a space for candid discussions about challenges, opportunities, and strategic approaches to building a competitive and sustainable African cashew industry. As debates shift toward value addition and long-term economic resilience, many in the industry are viewing this year’s conference as a turning point—one that could redefine the role of cashews in both local economies and global markets.

With the conference drawing near, optimism is high that the insights shared and collaborations forged in Dar es Salaam will catalyze innovative approaches to cashew production and processing. For an industry that touches the lives of millions, this gathering is not just an event but a strategic investment in a more sustainable and prosperous future.