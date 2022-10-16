Global charity warns of crisis as famine looms in Horn of Africa

International charity, Oxfam, warned on Friday that the humanitarian situation in the drought-stricken Horn of Africa is deteriorating fast as the worst-hit areas hurtle towards famine.

The charity said one person is likely to die of hunger every 36 seconds over the next three months in Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya as the worst-hit areas hurtle towards famine.

“The clock is ticking inexorably towards famine and more and more people are dying as hunger tightens its grip,” Parvin Ngala, Oxfam Horn East and Central Africa Regional Director said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

Ngala said after four seasons of failed rains, people are losing their struggle to survive — their livestock has died; crops have failed, and food prices have been pushed ever higher.

“The alarm has been sounding for months, but donors are yet to wake up to the terrible reality. With another failed rain expected failure to act will turn a crisis into a full-scale catastrophe,” he warned.

Oxfam said more than six million children across the four countries face or are already suffering acute malnutrition.

It said Somalia is facing the worst hunger crisis in living memory, with the number of people experiencing acute hunger already surpassing that of the famine of 2011, when more than a quarter of a million people died.

The charity said almost one in six people in Somalia are now facing extreme hunger due to the crisis which has been exacerbated in many places by conflict, the fallout from the COVID-19 and by rising food prices.

“People are suffering because of changes to the climate that they did nothing to cause. Rich nations which have done most to contribute to the climate crisis have a moral responsibility to protect people from the damage they have caused,” Ngala said.

According to Oxfam analysis, the rate at which people in Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya are dying of hunger has increased since May when it estimated that a person was dying every 48 seconds and dangerous delays in providing aid to millions on the brink of starvation.

The charity said there is currently a total funding gap of more than 3 billion U.S. dollars in UN appeals for Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya and South Sudan.