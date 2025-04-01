Global Climate Summit Yields Landmark Emissions Agreement

World leaders finalized a sweeping climate accord during tense negotiations at the UN-sponsored summit in Paris, committing nations to unprecedented emissions reductions by 2035.

The deal, ratified by 195 countries after marathon talks, mandates a 60% cut in fossil fuel emissions compared to 2020 levels and triples renewable energy investments.

Scientists hailed the agreement as a critical step toward limiting global warming to 1.5°C, a threshold seen as vital to avoiding catastrophic climate impacts. Current pledges had placed Earth on track for 2.7°C of heating by 2100, according to recent UN assessments.

The pact faced fierce resistance from oil-dependent economies, which secured provisions for phased transitions and financial aid. Critics argue loopholes could delay urgent action, while advocates emphasize the binding review mechanism requiring stricter targets every five years.

Funding remains a hurdle. Wealthier nations pledged $500 billion annually to support developing countries’ climate efforts—a figure environmental groups call insufficient. Talks nearly collapsed over disputes about debt relief and technology-sharing protocols.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres praised the deal as “the beginning of a necessary reckoning,” urging swift implementation. Observers now watch for domestic ratification, particularly in nations where political opposition remains entrenched.

The summit’s outcome intensifies pressure on corporations, with new rules requiring listed companies to disclose emissions data starting in 2027. Analysts predict rapid shifts in energy markets as governments phase out subsidies for coal and gas.

While the agreement falls short of activists’ demands, its global scope marks a rare diplomatic consensus. As record heatwaves batter three continents, the accord tests whether international cooperation can outpace a warming planet.