Global Cocoa Output Climbs as Demand Softens, ICCO Forecasts

The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) projects a 7.8% rise in global cocoa production for the 2024/25 season, reaching 4.84 million tonnes, despite mounting challenges for farmers and an unexpected dip in demand.

Released in its February 2025 quarterly report, the forecast highlights a paradox: while cocoa prices remain high, incentivizing growers to expand output, manufacturers face dwindling demand as soaring raw material costs squeeze margins.

The rebound follows a difficult 2023/24 season marked by weather disruptions, disease outbreaks, and aging cocoa trees. Farmers, buoyed by years of elevated prices, have reportedly intensified efforts to boost yields. However, global cocoa demand is expected to fall 4.8% to 4.65 million tonnes, signaling a potential oversupply. The ICCO warns this imbalance could lead to a surplus of 142,000 tonnes next season—a sharp reversal from the 441,000-tonne deficit in 2023/24.

Stockpiles are also projected to swell by 10.6%, pushing the stocks-to-grindings ratio to 31.8%, its highest level in recent years. Analysts suggest this reflects cautious purchasing by processors amid economic uncertainty. “High input costs are forcing manufacturers to rethink strategies,” the report notes, hinting at possible consumer price hikes for chocolate products.

The ICCO’s data, compiled from member governments and industry sources, underscores the fragility of cocoa-dependent economies. While West African producers like Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana drive production gains, European and North American markets show muted demand.

The full Quarterly Bulletin of Cocoa Statistics, including trade data from 2021–2024, is available for purchase via the ICCO’s online portal. The intergovernmental body, representing 51 nations, continues to monitor trends shaping the $150 billion chocolate industry.