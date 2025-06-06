Global Cocoa Production Falls 13% as Supply Deficit Deepens

Global cocoa production declined by 12.9% to 4.368 million tonnes in the 2023/24 season, while grindings dropped 4.8% to 4.818 million tonnes, according to the International Cocoa Organization’s May 2025 bulletin.

The supply deficit widened to 494,000 tonnes, driving end-of-season stocks down 28% to 1.270 million tonnes.

The stocks-to-grindings ratio fell to 26.4%—the lowest in decades—intensifying concerns over tight supplies. Despite production challenges, global cocoa trade (bean equivalents) rose 6.1% year-on-year to 2.490 million tonnes during October-December 2024, contrasting with broader declines.

The ICCO’s revised estimates reflect persistent climate and disease pressures in West Africa, which produces over 70% of global supply. The organization’s data covers trade flows and price trends through Q1 2025.