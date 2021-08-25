Global Communities takes Nkwanta North to 87 percent ODF status

Global Communities, a Non-Governmental Organisation has supported a total of 112 communities in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region to attain open defecation free (ODF) status.

This brings to 87.1 per cent, the District’s ODF rate, which resulted from a six-year USAID WASH for Health (W4H) project implemented by the NGO in the District.

Mr Austin Amoako, the District WASH Officer, said, at a close out meeting on the project in Kpassa said over 5,100 household latrines were constructed, which had benefited over 40,000 people.

He said the District’s ranking on the national ODF league table had been elevated as a result.

The Wash Officer said the project, which runs from 2015 to 2021, identified and trained a total of 425 natural leaders to aid Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) activities “in the entire district or region? Kindly seek clarification from Austin.”

Global Communities also constructed and rehabilitated a total of 41 ‘non-functional boreholes to provide safe water for over 16,000 residents including the border community of Tinjase, which recently benefited from a 100,000-liter capacity small town water system.

Seven public schools received improved institutional latrines in addition to training on proper hygienic living.

The NGO has also trained over 200 partners in the use of research-based WASH for Health Behavioral Change Communication materials to help sustain gains in behaviour change.

Mr. James Lomotey, Regional Coordinator of the project said the bulk of the project targets had been met and noted that a two-year project extension by the USAID helped move the District from the bottom of the ODF to a position of repute.

He said stakeholders in the District had been very receptive and cooperative, adding that Nkwanta North had received the most funding support in the Region.

“There have been no regrets in those investments,” Mr. Lomotey said, and appealed that the facilities were protected and managed properly.

He called on all to help sustain the hard earned gains in behavioral change, so the District could become an attraction and an ideal investment destination.

Mr John Machator, also a WASH Officer, said the target had seemed impossible at inception, but was made attainable through the effort of stakeholders.

He commended District Chief Executives (DCE) both past and present for helping heighten compliance within the various communities.

Mr Jackson Jackayi, Acting DCE, said the impact of the project could not be over emphasized.

“As an Assembly, you have offloaded a huge task off our heads. You really did a lot for us,” he stated while thanking the USAID for the support, adding that, Global Communities remained one of the most vibrant NGOs in the District.

“Behavioral change is really happening and a lot has been learnt from this program. Gone are the days when you go would around and see a lot of refuse, and Nkwanta North will never forget you. You will always be in our history books,” the DCE said.

The W4H has identified and trained 36 latrine artisans and have distributed a total of 205 Digni-loos to the poor and vulnerable households.

It has also facilitated the establishment and use of over 5,200 hand washing stations to improve the practice of hand washing, while furnishing seven basic schools with hand washing facilities

Over 600 girls in basic schools and their parents have been educated on menstrual hygiene management, and the project had also helped over 3,000 households practice improved WASH and nutrition sensitive WASH behaviours which involves safe storage of cooking and eating utensils.

The project comes to a close in September 2021, and the Organization is working round the clock to conclude ongoing activities, some of which include two limited mechanized water systems for Kofi Akura and Azua, both 80 per cent complete.

There will be follow-up trainings with water management committees, as well as follow-ups to facilitate WASH and NuWASH behaviors.

Latrine construction projects for the pro-poor are also being completed, and there will be follow-ups on WASH behaviors at health facilities and schools.

Global Communities also has Community-Led Total Sanitation activities ongoing in 13 small towns and five rural communities.

The meeting enabled stakeholders to evaluate the project’s achievements, shortcomings, and challenges as well as the way forward.

Citations were awarded to deserving individuals for their efforts on the project, and these included natural leaders, District Assembly heads, and leaders of the education and health directorates and departments.