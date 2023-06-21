Global conservation charity trains 60 women to protect wildlife in Kenya

International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), a global wildlife conservation charity, said it has trained 60 women from the local community in Amboseli, southern Kenya, to help in protecting wildlife.

The women are on track to success after graduating from a trailblazing project which transforms them into wildlife champions, IFAW said in a statement issued Thursday in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

“I am convinced that everyone will benefit from this initiative, not only the people and the local community but also nature and wildlife,” Robert Kless, country-director for IFAW in Germany, said.

The women are all part of the Jenga Mama (empower a woman) initiative developed by IFAW and the German foundation Margarete-Breuer-Stiftung (MBS).

Jenga Mama is a three-year vocational training program to equip women with the tools to set up microenterprises and generate sustainable incomes for their families and communities.

“Empowering women is a big step for every society. We at MBS are proud to support these 60 Maasai women on their personal growth path because we know that they will not stop,” MBS Chairman Peter Dehnen said.

The 60 women from the Maasai community graduated this week after their first year of vocational training.

They will now learn how to establish a business over 12 months and complete the program with a year of mentorship.

IFAW and the MBS started the program to help women, who are more prone to human-wildlife conflict incidents, given their daily duties of fetching firewood and water and herding livestock, become champions for wildlife.

According to IFAW, habitat loss and land degradation from climate change and urbanization continue to increase human-wildlife conflict, but initiatives such as Jenga Mama ensure that people living closest to wildlife protect the animals from threats.

“Ladies are always lowered, and their dignity is always down, especially amongst the Maasai community,” said Janet Sabore, one of the participants of the initiative who studied plumbing at the Maasai Technical Training Institute in Kenya.

“Where I come from, we do not have many plumbers, and I will be receiving many calls for plumbing work. I am guaranteed a source of income.”

IFAW said helping women find more sustainable sources of income gives them more significant opportunities to speak up against poaching and human-wildlife conflict and participate in decision-making with local community leaders.

Supporting local communities living with wildlife is critical to success in wildlife conservation, it said.

“Wildlife spends over 70 percent of their time in community lands where they interact with people, primarily women,” IFAW said, noting that it’s vital that the community is engaged in meaningful ways to promote coexistence and associate socio-economic development with wildlife. Enditem