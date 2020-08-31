The number of coronavirus cases recorded worldwide has topped 25 million, according to data compiled by US researchers.

In the United States, which has the highest case tally of any country, infection numbers are nearing 6 million, according figures from Johns Hopkins University updated on Sunday night.

Brazil has the second-highest number of cases, at almost 3.9 million, followed by India, which has recorded more than 3.5 million.

The US has the highest number of Covid-19 deaths, at more than 183,000, followed by Brazil with more than 120,000 and Mexico with just over 64,000.

The figures from the Baltimore-based university put global deaths at more than 845,000.

The Johns Hopkins tracker website is regularly updated with incoming figures and tends to show higher numbers than those officially counted by the World Health Organization (WHO).

However, in some cases figures have been later corrected downwards.Experts expect that official numbers do not reflect the full picture of the spread of the coronavirus, as it is unlikely all Covid-19 deaths and cases of infection have been recorded.