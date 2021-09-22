Global Covid-19 cases and deaths decline – WHO

The number of weekly Covid-19 cases and deaths globally continued to decline in the past week, the World Health Organization announced on Wednesday.

More than 3.6 million cases and just under 60,000 deaths were reported between September 13 and 19.

“This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases reported globally to just under 228 million,” the agency said.

Substantial decreases in cases were reported in the Eastern Mediterranean and South East Asia regions.

The highest number of new cases were reported from the US (1,107,644), India (211,242), Britain (203,077) and Turkey (183,962).

Deaths across the globe decreased by 7 per cent compared to the previous week. More than 4.6 million people worldwide have now died after contracting Covid-19 during the pandemic, WHO said.

While the African, Eastern Mediterranean and South East Asian regions reported decreases in deaths, the Western Pacific region reported an increase of 7 per cent in the number of new weekly deaths.

The highest number of new deaths were reported from the US (12,896), the Russian Federation (5,469), Brazil (3,727) and Mexico (3,689).