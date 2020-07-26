Global COVID-19 cases have surpassed 16 million on Sunday, the most recent statistics of the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University showed.

The global count reached 16,048,100 with a total of 644,537 deaths, according to the latest data.

The United States suffered the most from the pandemic, with 4,178,027 cases and 146,460 fatalities, followed by Brazil with 2,394,513 cases and 86,449 deaths, the tally showed.

Countries with more than 300,000 cases also include India, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Britain; and countries with over 30,000 deaths are Britain, Mexico, Italy, India and France, according to the center. Enditem

