Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 24 million on Wednesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global case count reached 24,000,302, with a total of 821,654 deaths worldwide as of 3:28 p.m. local time (1928 GMT), the CSSE data showed.

The United States has suffered the most from the pandemic, with 5,807,480 cases and 179,235 fatalities, followed by Brazil with 3,669,995 cases and 116,580 deaths. India confirmed more than 3.2 million cases.

Countries with more than 500,000 cases also include Russia, South Africa, Peru, Mexico and Colombia, while other countries with over 40,000 deaths include Mexico, India and Britain, according to the center.