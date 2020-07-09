Global confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 12,012,000 on Wednesday night, passing the 12 million mark, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 548,914 people worldwide have died from the disease, the data showed.

The United States suffered the most from the pandemic, with 3,054,695 cases and 132,299 fatalities, the tally showed.

Countries with more than 250,000 cases also include Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, Chile, Britain, Mexico and Spain, according to the CSSE. Enditem

