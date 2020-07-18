Global confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 14 million on Friday, reaching 14,060,402 as of 10:35 p.m. local time (0235 GMT on Saturday), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the death toll worldwide rose to a total of 601,820, the data showed.

The United States suffered the most from the pandemic, with 3,641,539 cases and 139,176 fatalities, followed by Brazil with 2,046,328 cases and 77,851 deaths, the tally showed.

Countries with more than 300,000 cases also include India, Russia, Peru, South Africa, Mexico and Chile; and countries with over 30,000 deaths are Britain, Mexico, Italy and France, according to the center. Enditem

