People wait in line at a New York State Department of Health COVID-19 antibody testing center at Steve's 9th Street Market in Brooklyn, New York, the United States, on April 25, 2020. Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 200,000 on Saturday afternoon, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. A total of 200,698 people have died of the disease as of 1:50 p.m. (1750 GMT) among 2,865,938 cases worldwide, the CSSE data showed. The United States suffered the most fatalities at 52,782 as its total cases reached 924,576. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)
Global confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 15 million on Wednesday, reaching 15,008,046 as of 12:35 p.m. (1635 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 617,902 people worldwide have died of the disease, the data showed.

The United States has suffered the most from the pandemic, with 3,919,550 cases and 142,350 fatalities, the tally showed.

Countries with more than 300,000 cases also include Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa, Peru, Mexico and Chile, according to the CSSE. Enditem

